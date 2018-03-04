Conspiracy theories of failed politicians about Senate elections vanished: Ahsan

Islamabad

Interior Minister Chaudhry Ahsan Iqbal said Senate election is yet another milestone in the democratic process. Ahsan Iqbal said that we should have to move forward under the strong democratic system. Ahsan Iqbal said that we could not afford confrontation between the institutions.

Talking to media in Islamabad after casting vote in Senate polls, he said conspiracy theories of failed politicians about Senate elections have vanished. He said it has been proved that the democratic system has been strengthened in Pakistan.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the depriving PML-N from party symbol in Senate election was the violation of democracy, constitution and law. He said whether this decision could not have been delivered few days ago when the nomination papers for the Senate polls were being submitted for the senate polls. Ahsan Iqbal said that the top court of the country would have realized that what percussions could last this decision on the Senate polls.

He said all PML-N supported candidates will be elected and they will join the party. He said that the appointment of Abdul Hameed Dogar as chief justice of Pakistan was declared null and void but the decisions of Abdul Hameed Dogar were protected by the Supreme Court. He said that the decisions were also given against Parvez Musharraf and Ziaul Haq but their decisions were protected.

Meanwhile Minister for Housing and Works Akram Khan Durrani said prosperity of the people is linked to the democratic system which needs to be strengthened.

He expressed the hope that people of the country will vigorously participate in 2018 elections to ensure continuity of democracy.

Meanwhile Minister of State for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Pir Muhammad Amin Ul Hasnat Shah said polling for Senate is underway in a peaceful environment and whatever the decision it will be accepted.

He said all the rumors with regard to Senate elections have died down. He said continuity of policies is imperative for the development.

Meanwhile Chief of Pakistan Muslim League- Zia, Ijaz-ul-Haq said that Senate election is a giant step towards strengthening of democracy. He said that if PML-N candidates win despite being forced to contest as independents then it will be a beauty of democracy.—Sabah