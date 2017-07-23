‘Conspiracy surfaced after JIT report’

Observer Report

Islamabad

Spokesman to the Prime Minister Dr Musadik Malik on Saturday said the conspiracy, being hatched against Pakistan Muslim League-N government, had surfaced after the report of Joint Investigation Team.

Speaking to a private news channel programme, he said the report of JIT was apparently biased , unauthentic and inconclusive.

He said JIT had not conducted interview of Qatri prince which was not logical and there were many gaps and flaws in its investigation process.

Musadik Malik said the Prime Minister would not resign as his hands were clean. Replying to a question, he urged Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan to submit details of his bank accounts in the Supreme Court.