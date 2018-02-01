Conspiracy being hatched against state, not Nawaz

Peshawar

The son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and MNA Captain retired Safdar lashed out at PTI government in KP and said Punjab government being installed power generation units, however PTI was only staging protest and even did not generate single watt of electricity.

Talking to media persons jointly with PM adviser Ameer Muqam after visiting the venue of public rally, which will be held on Feb 04, and reviewing arrangements in Peshawar, ruling party leader said that formation of Panama Joint Investigation Team (JIT) was a conspiracy against Pakistan and now conspiracies being hatched against state not Nawaz Sharif.

“Nawaz Sharif has given Pakistan Atomic status and PML-N will win the next election,” he claimed. Talking on the occasion PML-N provincial leader Ameer Muqam has said that the people of KP has seen the real face of the those, PTI, who were changed slogans of change and now people wanted to change in KP by bringing Nawaz Sharif in regime.

“People of KP are desperately awaiting a glimpse of Nawaz Sharif as the Peshawar rally will be the historic one in Peshawar history,” he claimed. On January 30, the informal consultative huddle of ruling party PML-N hasd decided to accelerate the momentum of the mass contact campaign by holding public rallies.—INP