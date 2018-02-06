Conspiracy being hatched against Pakistan’s progress, not me: Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief and ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday said that a conspiracy is being hatched against country’s progress, not against him.

PML-N chief met party workers and lawyers at Punjab House and discussed legal issues and proceedings in the accountability court with them.

During the meeting discussions were held on mass contact campaign and recent party rallies, and PML-N leaders congratulated each other on successful processions in Peshawar and Muzaffarabad.

Talking on the occasion, the former prime minister said people have rejected his disqualification and he will face all the cases bravely that have been lodged against him.

He maintained that time will prove the actions being taken against him are just based on revenge. Nawaz said PML-N always served the country and will continue to do so in future.

The practice to overthrow people’s mandate has to end now, he affirmed. The former Prime Minister further said that the people’s court has given decision in his favour

Maryam Nawaz, Advisor to Prime Minister (PM) Ameer Muqam, Minister of State for Information Maryam Aurangzeb, Senator Asif Kirmani, Senator Saud Majeed, Spokesperson to the Prime Minister Dr Musadiq Malik and Hanif Abbasi were present in the sitting.

