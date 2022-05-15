Conspiracy being hatched to assassinate me: Imran

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday made a startling claim that a conspiracy was being hatched to assassinate him, saying that he has recorded a video in which has named all those elements involved in the alleged US-backed “foreign plot”.

“Conspiracy is being hatched behind closed door to take my life… I have recorded a video and kept it in a safe place… I have named all those elements involved in the conspiracy in the video,” he said while addressing his supporters in Sialkot on Saturday.

“I knew about it and I got full knowledge about it a few days ago.”

Explaining why he has recorded the video, Imran said, “If something happens to me, I want to let Pakistanis know who was involved inside and outside the country.”

Imran said he has tried to expose in the video the conspirators who had colluded with the “looters” in the country. The PTI chairman also said that his video will essentially expose all ‘traitors’ and everyone who had a role in the alleged conspiracy. He added that he was asking the nation for a sacrifice to free the country of plunderers and looters. Khan took the authorities to task for their alleged efforts to stop his party from staging the rally. The PTI chairman blamed the fiasco on Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, calling him and his party a bunch of “cowards”.

Addressing his supporter, he claimed that when in power, his party never stopped his political opponents from holding protests. “We are the followers of Prophet (PBUH) and we will never bow down to any superpower… we never fear anyone accept Allah.” Khan said that during his tenure, he wanted to hold the corrupt politicians accountable, but the “powerful people” who could do that have now accepted corruption as a norm. The ousted prime minister urged people to come out against the government and support the PTI as if they do not do this, “you will have no future”. The PTI chairman told the judiciary that the institutions were being “destroyed” in front of their eyes, and if the condition of the institutions deteriorates, then the country cannot survive.