Conspiracies to close or sell PTV will be thwarted: MD

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Managing Director PTV Arshad Khan has stated that PTV has heavily suffered due to mismanagement, nepotism, corruption and external interference and such practices will not be allowed to continue anymore. He reiterated that PTV is a national asset and it is here to stay to defend the ideological boundaries of Pakistan.

In line with the vision of the present government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, PTV Board and the Management are addressing these critical issues and have initiated the process of PTV’s revamping, MD said. The Prime Minister wants to see PTV as an efficient and independent state broadcaster like BBC and to be a public service organization that could instil hope and positivity in the society at large, “We are committed to that agenda’’, Arshad added.

He further stressed that all conspiracies by the forces of status quo to close or sell PTV will be thwarted with full force.

