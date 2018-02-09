Conspiracies being hatched to create chaos in country: Khalil Tahir

LAHORE : Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Khalil Tahir Sandhu has said some political elements were engaged in hatching conspiracies to create chaos in the country but the conscious people will not make this negative agenda of such elements to succeed.

Talking to representatives of minorities at his camp office here on Friday, Khalil Tahir Sandhu said that under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, PML-N is fully committed to wriggle the country out of crises and implementing the mission of providing better services to the people. He said that all resources are being utilized to make the country developed and prosperous.

The Minister said that transparency and high-quality completion of development projects is the hallmark of the government and every step has been taken to improve the quality of life of the people. He said that public service cannot be done through hollow sloganeering as one has to spend lifetime to serve the masses. He added that four years of Pakistan Muslim League-N government are full of service to the people. The life and death of the leadership of PML-N rests with the people and as long as we are alive, we shall continue to serve the people.

Khalil Tahir Sandhu further said that some politicians have no interest in national development and prosperity as they are bent upon spreading anarchy in the country. But the conscious people of Pakistan have rejected the elements leveling baseless allegations at every occasion and the elements obstructing public development and prosperity will be disappointed in future as well.

Orignally published by INP