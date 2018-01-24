Conspiracies against CM to be thwarted with full force

Astore

Deputy Speaker Legislative Assembly Gilgit Baltistan, Jaffar Ullah Khan has said that every conspiracy against the elected chief minister would be thwarted with full force and attempt to bring no confidence motion against the CM would be fought out effectively. He said all the members of PML-N were united and if any such motion is forwarded that would be turned into complete confidence motion.

Talking to media persons here, the Deputy Speaker said on January 26 Naltar Road would be inaugurated while in February and March Kargah and Nomal power projects are being inaugurated that was bothering our opponents.—APP