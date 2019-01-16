Conspiracies against Sindh elected govt were bound to fail: PPP

Staff Reporter

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Information, Law & Anti-Corruption, Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that if the Federal Government is sincere to the people of Sindh then it should release an amount of Rs. 92 billion withheld by it.

Talking to media persons at Sindh Assembly, he said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah is duly elected by the people of the province and elements demanding his resignation must wait for 2023. He added that the Chief Minister was committed to serve the people of the province and moreover he was not PTI worker that he will resign on any advice.

Share on: WhatsApp