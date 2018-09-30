Considerably brought down PM House expenses: Fawad Ch

ISLAMABAD : Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government brought down the expenses of the Prime Minister House from around Rs1 billion to mere lakhs (under one million rupees).

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday he said that when former prime minister Nawaz Sharif left the office, there was a debt of Rs28,000 crore.

“When people do not have money to buy medicines then how can a prime minister live lavishly?” said Fawad Chaudhry.

He further said that the government is proceeding with good intentions and the army and judiciary are at its back.

“Our politics will be criticised and praised much at the same time,” said Fawad Chaudhry.

The PTI leader said that auctioning the PM House buffaloes was a decision to make sure the message is conveyed to the public regarding austerity measures of the government.

Eight buffaloes, allegedly bought to cater to the ‘gastronomic requirements’ of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, were sold for Rs2.3 million in an auction at the PM House on Thursday.

Prices for the five calves and three buffaloes were paid in cash.

Two of the four calves were purchased by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) worker Fakhar Warraich for Rs215,000 and Rs270,000. A citizen of Talagang purchased the third calf for Rs182,000.

