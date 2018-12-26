Conservation of Himalayan brown bear

PAKISTAN has a unique variety of habitats and ecosystems which contribute to its richness of biodiversity. The northern mountainous areas of Pakistan have a harsh environment and yet are said to be a paradise for the wildlife species. Among many beautiful animal species found in these mountains, one remarkable example is the Himalayan brown bear.

Himalayan brown bears were once found in quite a number but there has been a conspicuous decline in their population over the past few decades. According to WWF, just 2% of the brown bear population is currently occupying certain regions of Himalaya as compared to the former population size. The major threats include habitat degradation and fragmentation, human-bear conflict and illegal poaching and trade by hunters, making it one of the critically endangered species of Pakistan. Brown bears are mostly hunted due to the lack of awareness regarding their ecological importance, medicinal use of their organs, and trade of bear cubs for sports like bear fighting and circus.

Deforestation due to substantial increase in human population and increased urbanization trend is the main reason for degrading the habitats of the Himalayan brown bear which leads to lack of food availability and increased encounter with humans, both resulting in an enhanced mortality rate of the animal. Lack of meat availability accounts for the change in species’ feeding behaviour and reduced productivity because when the brown bears don’t find meat, they feed on lizards, insects, fruits, nuts, and tree stems. The survival of this magnificent wild species requires protection of its remaining population and the habitats it resides in.

Capacity building of public will motivate them to protect the critically endangered wildlife species from external threats to their existence. Moreover, the strict regulation of laws will prevent the hunters from killing this magnificent creature for whatever purpose in order to save the bears from human cruelty. Such efforts will promote the conservation of Himalayan brown beers in Pakistan and save them from joining the extinction list.

Saira Hafeez

Via email

