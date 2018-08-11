Consensus on all issues

Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and newly elected Member of National Assembly (MNA) Shafqat Mehmood Friday said that PTI would develop consensus over all the matters of national importance and also engage the opposition parties in this connection. Talking to a private news channel, he said PTI was united under the leadership of Imran Khan and there were no differences within the party. He said PTI along with other political parties, had worked on electoral reforms and now it was ready to work on further strengthening the electoral system. To a question, Shafqat Mehmood said name for the office of Chief Minister Punjab would be announced soon. Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Munazza Hassan Friday predicted foreign policy of Pakistan will witness major changes after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf assumes power. Speaking media Munazza said Pakistan’s foreign policy was based on maintaining cordial relations with neighboring countries in particular and all other countries in general. She said PTI Chief Imran Khan believed the same and wanted to establish international relations on equal basis. In response to a question, Munazza Hassan said Kashmir was the most important issue for Pakistan and the country was committed to resolve the dispute. She said the Kashmir issue could only be resolved through table talk. Both Pakistan and India needed to resolve the dispute to establish regional peace, she added.—APP

