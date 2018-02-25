Consensus amongst political parties essential for economic development

Karachi

Governor Sindh Mohamrnad Zubair has said that as the next general elections are round the corner all major political parties must focus on their economic agenda with a clear vision of moving forward in the right direction by making maximum use of hard work put in by present government.

This he said while addressing a consultative meeting of CEO Club at a local hotel here on Saturday. lkram Saigal, Shabbar Zaidi, Dr Huma Baqai, Sultana Siddiqui, Javed Akai, Aijaz Nisar and prominent CEOs were also present on the occasion.

The Governor said that our collective focus should be on economy as the future progress and prosperity lies in strong economy.

All political parties must unite and make coordinated efforts to showcase Pakistan to the global community, he opined. The Governor further said that opposition for the sake of opposition must be avoided and the next Government and opposition must work together to nullify the negative perception of our country.

The recent example of world economic forum in Devos, must be followed when and where possible, where Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari shared the stage there and spoke about the real picture of Pakistan which is far better than reality, he added.

The Governor said that there should be no politics when it comes to national cause and interests and we must all present case of Pakistan with one united voice, to show the world that there is no difference amongst us when it comes to national integrity and solidarity.

He also said that economic decisions must be left for the experts and there should be no influence or pressure from the Government in this regard.

When economic experts independtly make a decision,by considering and following all required procedures it would be beneficial for our economy, he observed.

He said that present Government, has performed exceptionally well on the economic front considering all sorts of hurdles it faced during the tenure.

The scenario of 2013 has been changed with considerable improvement in law & order, energy situation and investment opportunities, he added. He said that Karachi has been completely transformed during present Government’s tenure as compared with 2013 improvement, Back then, no foreigner was willing to come here even on a day trip owning to the uncertainty which prevailed. he added. Zubair said that with the determination, support and pledge of the government and untiring efforts of our law enforcement agencies, Karachi was now returning to its past glory. Social, cultural, economic, literary and sports activities are in full swing here and Karachiites are enjoying their daily routine without any fear, he observed.

He said CPEC is a game changer in real sense as it would not only transform our infrastructure but would also facilitate accelerated pace of development. Governor Sindh appreciated the efforts of Ikram Saigal, Aijaz Nisar and others and hoped that the same would continue in future also. While Iaudmg the efforts of CEOs in economy of Pakistan, he asked them to highlight the narrative of Pakistan at every stage.—APP