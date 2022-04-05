Connectivity for Peace and Development | By Ambassador Naghmana A. Hashmi

Connectivity for Peace and Development

Human beings have always craved community and connection. It is evident from a cursory look at the history to realize that the world today, with all its technological and social development, cultural diversity, languages and heritage is the result of millennia of intermingling of different peoples – sharing ideologies, cultures and enriching each other.

The creations that come from shared experience have built our societies and led to our most monumental inventions and deepest insights about the world around us.

Geographical isolation has always been seen as the main hindrance to economic progress and development.