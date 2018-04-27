Connection with culture vital to develop children’s personality

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that it was imperative to connect children with their roots, culture, language and heritage with a view to develop their personality and mindset. Speaking as a chief guest at the 30th anniversary celebrations of a private school system here, she said schools should regularly organize curricular and extra-curricular activities aimed at promoting indigenous culture, heritage and national language.

She said that Urdu was not only the Lingua Franca of Pakistan but also had a very strong bond with the culture of the country and as such needed to be promoted.

The minister said, “I have been saying, as is happening all around the world, schools should give their students short film and documentary projects so their linkage with their language and culture is restored and they become more aware of the landmarks of their country.” Marriyum said during the last 30-35 years due to terrorism, children of Pakistan were deprived of screen tourism, and they were watching a lot of foreign content on television.

The minister said that with a view to strengthen the bonds of the new generation with their culture, cultural heritage and national language, the Ministry of Information was going to introduce ‘Summer Internship Project” on Radio and TV under which the students (both male and female) would be able to participate in the competition for making short documentary films and photo projects on those subjects. She invited the schools to participate in the project.—APP

