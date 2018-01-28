Connecting cultures through Confucius Classroom colloquium organized at RMS

Staff Reporter

China Radio International (CRI) -Millennium Confucius Classroom organized one day conference on the theme “Connecting Cultures through Confucius Classroom” to sensitize the school leaders about The Millennium Schools’ Chinese Language initiative and its perspective, defining best curriculum and publishing practices and glorious journey of Millennium Chinese Language Department MCLD spanning to nearly a decade now at Roots Millennium Schools One World Campus E-11/4, Islamabad last day says a press release.

The vision of the CRI-Roots Millennium Colloquium was to introduce an engaging and authentic perspective into the Confucius Classroom and bring the vibrant and enchanting experience to life. The Millennium Chinese Language Department hosted the Event with some of the prestigious personalities of Pakistan.

The enviable line up of guest speakers included H.E. Syed Hasan Javed Former Ambassador to Singapore currently Director Chinese Studies NUST Islamabad, Mr. Zamir Ahmed Awan Deputy Director Chinese Studies NUST, Mr. Mustafa Haider Syed Executive Director Pak China Institute, Mr. Chen Xiang(Pakistani name Shaheen)Director China Radio International Confucius Classroom Pakistan and Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq Founder Millennium Chinese Language Initiative.

Mr. Chen Xiang Shaheen expressed his views about Confucius Classroom initiative and the bilateral relationship between Pakistan and China. It is the era of China and Chinese Language. The Chinese language and cultural programs gives RMS Students and classroom direct access to China, its culture and language.

These programs help students to introduce an authentic and engaging perspective into the classroom and bring the vibrant and enchanting Chinese experience to life. Confucius Classroom Colloquium will enrich the Chinese language learning experience and will help to bring the Chinese culture alive in the classroom and assemblies.

Millennium Chinese Language Department-MCLD under the leadership and vision of Founder MCLD Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq, launched the unique Chinese Language School Initiative seven and a half years before. CRI-Roots Millennium Confucius Classroom offers Chinese language classes across the Roots Millennium Schools, in the private sector, with the aim of allowing the students to speak and write Chinese as proficiently as possible.

Millennium Chinese Language Department has now 18 Full Time Teachers and nearly 8500 students learning Chinese Language. This has promoted cultural, social, business and educational opportunities among China and Pakistan for the benefit of our future generations.