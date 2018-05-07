‘Connected Pakistan’ striving to cope with unemployment

Rawalpindi

‘Connected Pakistan’ a social enterprise is striving to prepare youth to meet future challenges as it was established here in 2015 with an aim to wipe out unemployment, ignorance, poverty and providing training to the youth to get jobs in local as well as international market.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) ‘Connected Pakistan’ Syed Arslan addressing a seminar organized here at Fauji Foundation University Rawalpindi Sunday said, the term social enterprise might be relatively new in Pakistan but it was gaining popularity.

He said “We have trained over 10,000 youngsters and created over 15,000 jobs besides organizing 850 events and three mega conferences. We will organize a mega ‘Connected Pakistan Conference 2018’ in August in federal capital.

The Connected Pakistan has trained a large number of graduates of different universities and they were imparted skills. “We are trying to bridge the gap between Academia and Industry.”

He said, ‘Connected Pakistan’ believed in the women emancipation, adding “We have launched special program titled ‘She Can’ led by Pakistan’s first female top rater seller Anam Zulfiqar.”

He said, no doubt, the country had brilliant minds in all fields of life and ‘Connected Pakistan’ was providing training to the youth so that they could earn their livelihood in a respectable manner. Pakistan was full of resources, had rich soil and skilled force, he added.—APP