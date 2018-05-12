Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

A first of its kind program in the Asia-Pacific region, CAPP-Connected Agriculture Platform Punjab program has started for the benefit of farming community especially small farmers. Now, Agriculture Department Punjab distributed prize of motor bikes under Most Connected Farmers (MCF) program on Connected Agriculture Platform Punjab (CAPP). A ceremony of prize distribution was organized at Agriculture House. Silwat Saeed, Special Secretary Agriculture Punjab distributed keys of motor bikes as prize among those farmers who connected on CAPP during January & February, 2018. The ceremony was attended by Rana Mahmood Akhtar, Chief Planning & Evaluation Cell, Rai Mudassar Abbas, Director Agriculture Information Punjab and representatives of Telenor Pakistan. On this occasion, Silwat Saeed has said that CAPP is all about digitizing the small/landless farmer community to make them well connected, well aware, and in control of their farming workflow. Government of Punjab is striving hard, in accordance of vision of Chief Minister, Punjab to make this sector modernized and equipped with latest technology in the interest of farming community. Under this scheme, during initial stage 110,000 smart phones will be distributed among registered farmers of Kissan Package and during next stage all registered farmers will get this smart phone which will be equipped with special apps that help farmers to interact with agriculture experts for taking advice regarding improvement in crops, know the weather condition in real time and see videos about latest production technology of crops, know about crop calendar etc.