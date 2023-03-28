The South American Football Federation (CONMEBOL) has immortalised Argentina’s Lionel Messi with a statue that will be placed at its headquarters in Luque, Paraguay.

A special unveiling ceremony was held before the Copa Libertadores draw, with Messi at hand to reveal the life-size statue. Messi will join a select club of the great Diego Maradona and Pele to each have a statue at CONMEBOL headquarters.

The celebrations are part of the whole South American continent’s way of heralding the achievements of arguably the best footballer of this generation.

The PSG forward led Argentina to World Cup glory last year in Qatar which turned the whole country and the continent into one large party ground since November.

“I had never dreamed or thought about this,” the argentine captain said on the occasion.

“My dream was to enjoy what I liked when I was little, to be a professional football player, to do what I always loved in this life”. “I had a very long road, many decisions and defeats, but I always looked ahead and wanted to go for a triumph, for a victory”.

“I think that is the most important thing, to fight for your dreams, that everything is possible and to enjoy the game, which is the most beautiful thing there is.”

The 35-year-old’s career seems to have been rejuvenated after the World Cup win with him playing in the next edition now an option as well.

Argentian Football Federation has also renamed the national team’s training facility after Messi who recently scored his 800th career goal in his side’s win over Panama. He can also become the first Argentine international to score 100 goals if he nets against Curacao in their next game.