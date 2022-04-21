Congresswoman Ilhan Omar calls on Hina Rabbani Khar

Islamabad: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar called for constructive engagement of the international community to avert the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan during her meeting with US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

Talking to US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who called on her in Islamabad, she underscored the need to deepen engagement to promote peace, and stability in Afghanistan.

She stressed the need to keep the interests of the most vulnerable segments of society into consideration.

The Minister of State also appreciated the strong voice that Congresswoman Ilhan raised against Indian atrocities in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and for the people of Palestine.

Hina Rabbani Khar underscored that Pakistan and the United States had a longstanding and broad-based relationship.

On this occasion, the congresswoman thanked the Minister of State for the hospitality extended to the delegation during their visit.

Acknowledging the importance of Pakistan-US bilateral relations, she agreed that historically, both Pakistan and the United States had benefited whenever the two countries worked together and promised to further cement these ties