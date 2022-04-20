Congresswoman Ilhan Omar arrives in Pakistan

Islamabad: US Congresswomen Ilhan Omar arrived in Islamabad in the early hours of Wednesday on a four-day visit. Upon his arrival at the Islamabad Airport, Foreign Office’s DG America Mohammad Mudassir Tipu received the Democrat Congresswoman.

Ilhan Omar, a Somali-born former refugee, made history in 2018 when she became one of the first two Muslim women elected to the US Congress. The 37-year old congresswoman belongs to the Democrats and represents the State of Minnesota.

During her four-day stay in Pakistan, Ilhan Omar will visit Lahore and Azad Kashmir. She is also scheduled to meet the country’s new leadership.