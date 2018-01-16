Congratulations to CM

I want to congratulate Mr Khudoos Bezanjo for being the new Chief Minister of Balochistan. I really appreciate him that he has been selected, among many, for the CM slot.

It is not a small thing and it is the amazing moment for us and we feel proud of him as he has taken the reigns of the province at a most critical juncture. All eyes are focused on him as how he takes the province forward {in the backdrop of CPEC}. I would like to request the new Chief Minister of Balochistan, please help the poor people of your province and work for its development, try to solve its problems such as education, health and many more.

IMTIAZ AHMAD/FIDA ZAMAN

Kech

