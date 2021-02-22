‘Congratulations’ – Picturesque Gwadar stadium to host match between PSL’s Gladiators, Kings

Gwadar Cricket Stadium, which is dubbed as world’s most beautiful cricket venue, will host a match between two franchise of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The match will be played between Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings on March 25, confirmed Fakhr-e-Alam on Twitter.

In a video, he said that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially informed the Government of Balochistan that it wants to hold a match between Gladiators and Kings on March 25 following the end of the sixth edition of the PSL.

He thanked the officials for their go-ahead, besides calling it a breaking news for cricket fans.

Last week, the stadium, surrounded by the majestic mountains and hills, hosted its first ever cricket match on Friday.

The friendly match was played between the Showbiz Sharks Vs the Gwadar Dolphins.

The Showbiz Sharks was led by PCB CEO Waseem Khan and included Fakhr-e-Alam, Faysal Qureishi, Ali Zafar, Saleem Sheikh, Aijaz Aslam, Shezad Roy, Sami Khan, Kamran Jeelani, Salman Saeed, Ali Safina and Noman Habib.

The Dolphins, on the other hand, was led by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari and featured local players and Ali Zaidi and the GOC Gwadar.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Christian Turner, officiated the toss between Zulfi Bukhari and Waseem Khan.

The match was held to pay tribute to Pakistani climber Muhammad Ali Sadpara, who was recently declared dead by family days after he went missing along with two foreign climbers while ascending K2.