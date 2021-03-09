Congratulations! Pakistan’s Umair Masood wins ‘Young Scientist Award 2021’ in America

ISLAMABAD – In a matter of pride, Pakistani student Umair Masood bagged the ‘Young Scientist Award 2021’ from American Lab Roots Organisation at an annual conference on biotechnology.

The conference was held in January 2021 in which students from 121 countries from around the world participated.

Masood, who is student of the Comcast University, Abbottabad, distinguished among the students for his exceptional contribution in the field of Molecular Diagnostic Techniques.

He had presented two research papers at the International Conference on Molecular Biology and Biochemistry in Australia and the 13th International Conference on Tissue and Regenerative Medicine in the United States.

Masood won the title after bagging 336 votes while his competitors from Israel and Germany received 264 and 164 votes respectively.

On the occasion, Masood thanked Allah and his parents.

Social media users have showered praises on the young student.

