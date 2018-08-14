Congratulations Pakistan

The achievement of the Pakistani student, Muhammad Suleman Thaniana needs to be celebrated since his achievement not only represent him but also represent each citizen of the country. The student of Karachi Grammar School has won a bronze medal in the recently concluded 50th International Chemistry Olympiad held in Slovakia & Czech Republic.

According to a report a total of 304 students representing 76 countries participated in the event the report further disclosed that Muhammad Suleman Thaniana was alone with 3 other members led by Dr Khalid Mohammed Khan and Dr Muhammad Raza Shah of HEJ, participated in the international contest which was held from July 19 to 29. We are proud of the young boy whose efforts made Pakistan proud globally. We wish him success after success in future for making a bright name for Pakistan, which, otherwise, stands tarnished, thanks to ourselves and also our enemies.

MUHAMMAD BAKHTI

Delta

