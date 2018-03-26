Congratulations Pak for return of peace, lights to Karachi: Marriyum

Islamabad

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Ms. Marriyum Aurangzeb has congratulated the entire nation for the return of peace and lights to Karachi.

In a statement issued here Sunday, she said the return of peace and festivities in Karachi was made possible by the everlasting sacrifices of the nation, adding it marked the fulfillment of the pledge of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to end darkness, restore peace and bring back the hustle and bustle of playgrounds of the country.

The minister remarked that people were coming to watch the match in thousands in a city which had been marred by an ambiance of fear and harassment.

She said the spirit exhibited by the people was admirable to say the least. The minister welcoming the national and international players said their arrival in Pakistan was promoting sports activities in the country and reinvigorating the spirit of the Pakistani nation.

Marriyum said the PML-N government was making strenuous efforts to turn the country into a cradle of peace and prosperity.

She congratulated the entire nation particularly the people of Karachi over the return of festivities in the city.

She prayed to the Almighty to grant eternity to the festivities and spring in Pakistan, besides passing of the day in a festive and safe atmosphere.— APP