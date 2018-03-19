Congratulation messages pour in on Xi’s election as president

Beijing

Congratulations are pouring in from around the world after Xi Jinping was elected Chinese president by a unanimous vote on Saturday morning at the ongoing session of the 13th National People’s Congress.

Xi, 64, was also unanimously elected chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC).

In their congratulatory messages, leaders of foreign countries, political parties and organizations expressed confidence that under Xi’s leadership, China will achieve greater prosperity and make more contributions to world peace and development.

The following is an edited version of some of the messages. Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un said he wishes that under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) with Xi at the core, the Chinese people will make greater achievements in the construction of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

He said he believes that DPRK-China relations will develop toward the direction that conforms to the common interests of the two peoples.

Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang said he believes that Xi, as the core of the CPC Central Committee, president of China and chairman of the CMC, will lead the Chinese people to realize the goal of building a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful.

He said he also believes that China will make important contributions to the peace, stability and prosperity of the region and the world at large.

The Vietnamese party, state and people attach great importance to the development of good-neighborly friendship and comprehensive cooperation with China, and regard it as the strategic choice and top priority of Vietnam’s foreign policy, he added.

Lao President Bounnhang Vorachit said he believes that under the leadership of the CPC with Xi at the core, the construction of socialism with Chinese characteristics will make comprehensive and historic achievements.

Bounnhang said China will definitely realize the goal of building a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said he wishes that under Xi’s leadership, China realizes the Chinese dream as soon as possible and makes greater contribution to peace and development in Northeast Asia and the world at large.

With this year marking the 10th anniversary of the establishment of South Korea-China strategic cooperative partnership, Moon said he would like to make efforts with Xi to steer bilateral relations toward maturity and into a new era. Japanese Emperor Akihito wished Xi good health and China prosperity.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said this year marks the 40th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Peace and Friendship between Japan and the People’s Republic of China, as well as the 40th anniversary of China’s reform and opening-up policy.

During the past 40 years, China has made remarkable progress, and the two countries have developed extensive cooperation, Abe said. He hoped to take this year as an opportunity to improve the Japan-China relationship, taking it to a new level of development.—Xinhua