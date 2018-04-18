Congratulating Inam

Wrestler Inam Mohammad achieves the first gold for Pakistan at commonwealth games. He outclassed his opponent and did not let him score a single point in the category of 86 kg weight. After winning a gold medal in 2010 he has once again kept Pakistan’s flag high in commonwealth games. We are indeed very proud of him.

Following his win he also claimed that the government has not given him any funds for training. He spent his own money for this event and here he achieved the first ever gold medal for Pakistan. He added that government should concentrate on sports by providing youth opportunities to bring laurels to country.

MAHAM YASEEN BALOCH

Turbat

