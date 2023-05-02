Cong again questions silence of Modi, Amit Shah

Demands whitepaper on Malik’s revelations

Congress has sought answers on revelations of Satya Pal Malik, the former Governor of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, regarding the Pulwama attack.

Addressing a press conference at party office in Jammu the Congress IIOJK leader Lt Col (Retd), Anil Duhoon questioned the silence of Modi government on the serious issue that claimed life of 40 CRPF soldiers in Pulwama, in the wake of startling disclosures by Satya Pal Malik.

Anil Duhoon was flanked by Congress working president Raman Bhalla, chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, Ved Mahajan (Ex-MLC), Media Coordinator Neeraj Gupta, spokespersons Kapil Singh and Sahil Sharma.

Lt Col Duhoon questioned why such a huge convoy and strength of soldiers struck up on the risky highway were not provided few aircrafts and the sensitive route was not sanitized and the Link road to highway manned, despite intelligence inputs about the presence of huge quantity of RDX and a possible terror attack. The intelligence inputs were corroborated not less than about ten intelligence agencies but still this kind of attack happened due to lack of necessary and required precautions and failure of the govt to provide aircrafts to the soldiers.

The Congress leader said that the entire Modi govt right from Prime Minister to Home Minister and Defence Minister are making a complete silence and not opening their mouth to the serious revelations made by Satya Pal Malik and ignoring the issue as if nothing had happened.

He referred to the clean chit of Prime Minister Modi to China in Ladakh and elsewhere when he had declared ” Na Koi Gusa Hai, Na Gus Betha Hai”. Now, the govt claims that China is disengaging but questioned if it had not entered in our territory then where is the question of disengagement.—KMS