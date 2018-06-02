Confusion in PTI ranks over name of Punjab caretaker CM

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Friday again took U-turn on the issue of appointment of caretaker Punjab CM, as the name of Orya Maqbool Jan was withdrawn and proposed Ayaz Amir in his place.

PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry took to the Twitter to propose the names of Ayaz Amir, Dr Hassan Askari and Yaqoob Tahir, while party leader Mahmood-ur-Rasheed in his media talk after meeting Speaker Punjab Assembly had given the names of Orya Maqbool Jan and Yaqoob Tahir.

Mahmood-ur-Rasheed held a meeting with Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal and discussed matters pertaining to caretaker CM in Punjab.

Talking to media, Mahmood-ur-Rasheed hoped that the matter would go to the Parliamentary committee, adding that a meeting will be held with Shahbaz Sharif on Sunday.

He said that he has given the names of Yaqoob Izhar and Orya Maqbool Jan for the top slot and hopefully a consensus would be reached. On the other hand, famous columnist Orya Maqbool Jan said that he has been contacted by the PTI and told that his name was being nominated for the caretaker CM slot.

Mahmood appeared confident that the government will reach a consensus by Sunday. He said the opposition is trying its best to agree on a candidate for the position. “Of the names we have proposed now, we are sure there will be consensus on one of them,” he said. The PTI faced backlash for the decision as its second nominee, former Inspector-General (IG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Nasir Durrani refused the position.