Confused signals from Washington

According to media reports, a senior US General has assured Islamabad that the United States is not planning to conduct military operations inside Pakistan. Another General said that despite differences Pakistan remains “absolutely critical” to America’s success in Afghanistan, while the Pentagon’s chief spokesperson urged Islamabad to join US efforts to defeat terrorists in the South Asian region. Comments by US Joint Staff Director Lt Gen Kenneth McKenzie at a Pentagon news briefing came after a White House statement on Tuesday said that the US military had been given authority to eliminate militant safe havens in both Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The US Joint Staff Director made things pretty clear by explaining that their strategy is inherently regional and Pakistan is geographically located at a critical nexus of a lot of different things — Pakistan is a fundamental part of the strategy. This is an indication that instead of antagonizing Pakistan, as became evident from public statements emanating from the US Capital starting from the {in-}famous tweet of President Donald Trump, the United States wants to depend on a regional strategy and solution. This has long been emphasized by Pakistan but its words and counselling was never taken seriously by policy-makers in the US. But when it comes to the regional strategy or approach, here again the United States is conveying an impression that it is banking more on India, which has nothing common with Afghanistan as against Pakistan that has shared history with its Western neighbour and their fate is also linked to each other. It is because of this that Pakistan cannot afford to have perennial trouble across Durand Line with serious implications for socio-economic development of Pakistan. Latest statements from Pentagon indicate that sanity has started prevailing in the United States and this can lead to resumption of genuine and sincere cooperation between the two countries in the fight against terror and also for seeking peaceful solution of the long-drawn conflict in Afghanistan. However, for this to happen, the Afghan Government too will have to change its attitude towards Pakistan as some of its arms are advancing Indian agenda with the help of RAW that is aimed at destabilizing Pakistan. Blaming Pakistan for every wrong in Afghanistan amounts to closing your eyes to ground realities with Daesh establishing its foothold right in the vicinity of Kabul and Taliban gaining control of over sixty percent of the Afghan territory. Why Taliban need to operate from Pakistan when they have sizeable chunks under their control in Afghanistan?

