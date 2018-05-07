Confrontation among state institutions will not serve country: Saad Rafique

LAHORE : Railways Minister Saad Rafique has said that confrontation among state institutions will not be in the interest of the country.

Addressing a workers’ convention in Lahore on Sunday, the railways minister said that elections should be held on time. He advised PTI chief Imran Khan to keep his elections postponement proposal to himself.

He held sit-ins responsible for delay in elimination of load shedding from the country.

The minister said that all should pray for on-time elections; otherwise the nation would have to wait for it for long. NNI