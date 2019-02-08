These days’ people are following news about ‘conflict of interest’ regarding Government and its one Adviser on Commerce. We are trying to elaborate to all people, what is conflict of interest and we are adding one more point about this issue is ‘insider trading’ then they can put this understanding on current scenario and get either it is proven or not. A conflict of interests is a situation in which an individual has competing interests or loyalties. Conflicts of interest involve dual relationships; one person in a position in one relationship and a relationship in another situation. A conflict of interest can exist in many different situations. The easiest way to explain the concept of conflict of interest is by using some examples:

With a public official whose personal interests conflict with his/her professional position. With a person who has a position in one organization that conflicts with his or her interests in another organization. With a person who has conflicting responsibilities. Insider trading is the buying or selling of a security by someone who has access to material about information about the security. Insider trading can be illegal or legal depending on when the insider makes the trade. It is illegal when the material information is still non-public.

As our Economic Adviser admits that he has some shares in a company which won the bid of dam. It may lead to increase share prices in market. That means not only conflicting interest here, there can be chance of insider dealing. We should need to check all public holding officers’ higher authorities about their shares trading. May be they are using insider dealing also.

SYED AAMIR HUSSAIN

Karachi

