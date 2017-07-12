IS confirms death of al-Baghdadi

Mosul

Islamic State finally confirmed the death of their supreme leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi on Tuesday. A confirmation came from the senior officials of the terrorist organization.

The 45-year-old was the most widely accepted caliphate of the IS which conducts terrorist activities in several countries of the Middle East, Asia, Europe and elsewhere.

According to reports, a TV channel quoted the source within Nineveh, a province in Iraq. It further said the successor will also be named soon. The death of al Baghdadi was initially revealed by the Russian Defence Ministry which claimed to kill the IS supreme leader and 30 other terrorists by an airstrike.—AFP