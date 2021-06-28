Confirmed: ICC’s T20 World Cup moved to UAE from India over Covid fears

NEW DELHI – The ICC’s Men T20 World Cup 2021 scheduled to be held in India has been shifted to the UAE due to prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, confirmed BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Monday.

The event would be held in October-November this year, ending weeks-long speculations about it.

“We have officially intimated the ICC that the T20 World Cup can be shifted to the United Arab Emirates. The details are being chalked out,” The Times of India cited Ganguly as saying.

“The decision was taken keeping health safety concerns of all stakeholders in mind,” he said, adding that the BCCI will host the mega-event. .

He said that details about the schedule of the tournament will be shared later.

Earlier this month, the ICC had given BCCI a four-week to submit its final words about whether India could host the tournament amid the COVID-19 situation.

The development comes after the deteriorating health situation caused postponement of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The second part of the IPL is scheduled to be held in the US in September-October.

The qualifying round could of the world cup be held in Muscat, which will give enough time to the pitches in UAE to freshen up after 31 remaining matches of IPL.

India was hit by devastating second wave of novel coronavirus in April-May with shortage of essential medical supplies, including oxygen. During the peak of the health crisis, the country reported more than 400,000 daily cases.