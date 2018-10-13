Confirmation or further polarization

Rashid A Mughal

PERHAPS never in the history of USA a nomination by the President has been a subject of intense controversy and hostile rhetoric from the political parties and their leaders, joined and massively supported by the media-both print and electronic and public. There were consistent and continuous protests outside the Capitol Hill where the Senate judicial committee members from both sides of the aisles grilled the Trump nominee for hours and hours over more than half a dozen sittings. Outside ,protesters, with play cards and dummies of Trump and the nominee Judge Kavenough chanted NO slogans and vehemently rejected the nomination on grounds of sexual abuse by nominee Judge.

One of the victims, Dr Ford, testified before the Committee also in a moving narration of the whole episode, which took place some 30 years ago. There were angry exchanges of words between the Republicans and Democrats and the audience saw heated arguments from both sides. But confirmation of the Judge was perhaps a fore-gone conclusion, given the majority of the Republicans. But at the same time it was perhaps with the closest margin(50 v/s 48).Both Trump and the Republican senators celebrated the victory which they needed to tilt the balance of Supreme court to conservatives, for a long time to come. Yet the victory crystallized and deepened the already divided America under Trump. In fact the division now appears to be escalating, rapid and permanent .By the time Trump leaves office, it might be at its climax. The confirmation hearings of Judge Kavenough has also exposed the under currents of political landscape, now prevalent in Trump’s America. Morality, integrity and honesty seem to be on the back burner now and seems to be re-placed by political expediency and affiliation. The stark moment of the hearing was when a Democrat Senator asked the nominee Judge whether he will block the FBI inquiry against the President to which he choose to remain silent and did not answer the question, in spite of the fact that Senator repeated his question thrice. This, to some extent, indicates the shape of things to come. The historic confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the US’ highest court turned social media into a frenzy with thousands of posts and tweets rolling in from people with all kinds of views. Both supporters and critics alike let loose on various social media platforms, both praising and criticizing the final outcome of the U.S. Supreme Court nomination. Public reaction ranged from elated and triumphant to horrified and outraged .Majority deplored the nomination.

Roxanne Jones an eminent writer working for ESPN, while expressing her views on CNN said, “ there comes a time when life forces us to reveal the content of our character, our souls. And America’s time is now. Brett Kavanaugh is the face and the voice of America, whether we like it or not. Don’t deny it”. Kavanaugh’s angry and defiant attitude of entitlement is no different from the marauding men who invaded America centuries ago with a goal to create a world in their image. History tells us that anyone who stood in the way of their desires was destroyed. Makes no difference if it’s women like Christine Blasey Ford or Anita Hill, who both echo the painful experiences of millions of unseen women who have been sexually assaulted and harassed. Because to these men, women have been deemed weak creatures, to be pampered, possessed — or denigrated and destroyed — at will.

Kavanaugh’s confirmation was a foregone conclusion — despite Ford’s testimony — under this current “take-no-prisoners” culture. When President Donald Trump was elected, we should have known it was game-over for compassionate politics. Voters gave him the power to build a Supreme Court of his liking, knowing that there would be multiple vacancies to fill during his term. And it’s unrealistic to think that any amount of division or screaming in the streets would force Trump to willingly give up his power. This is his chance to create a world in his image. This is what untamed power looks like. Each of us is at fault when communities allow systemic hate to fester or when democracy begins to feel like dictatorship. And surely, we have failed when our sons grow up to treat women as chattel.“Let’s stop blaming politicians for our problems. For too long, we’ve held them unaccountable and been afraid or unwilling to participate in our own democracy ,Roxanne further said.” Only 56% of the eligible U.S. voting population bothered to cast a vote in 2016 presidential election, one of the lowest voter turnouts in the world for any highly developed democracy, according to the Pew Research Center. That voting percentage drops drastically for midterm and local state elections. We are a nation that professes to love democracy but we are unwilling to do the work it requires of us. Roxanne lamented “It’s no shock that Kavanaugh is now a Supreme Court Justice. The shock, and the shame, is that we’ve allowed this to happen”.

Jen Psaki, a CNN political commentator, who was the White House Communications Director and State Department spokeswoman during the Obama administration and is vice president of communications and strategy at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, says, “in the aftermath of accused sexual assaulter Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, we can safely say the #MeToo movement has not ended sexism in the United States. It would have been naive to expect it would. The movement woke people up to what far too many women have experienced, created a platform for women to share their stories and energized a younger population of activists. But the Kavanaugh confirmation is a reminder that there is a long way to go. The biases against victims remain, the fact that most victims of sexual assault don’t come forward remains. Changing that will take more than electoral victories in November. The latest is that John Paul Stevens, the former Supreme Court Judge has said in an interview that Kavanough is unfit for the job. The nomination of the Judge has perhaps left a big scar on the face of Democracy, America advocates, promotes and profuses. But it has, at the same time, united various platforms like #metoo and other organizations working for the rights of women ,human values and dignity. The elections for the US Congress next month will be a litmus test of how far the truth prevails. Electing more women to Congress next month is an important start.

— The writer is former DG (Emigration) and consultant ILO, IOM.

