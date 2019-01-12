Confining quality education to certain people not good: Shafqat

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Saturday said that economic issues of the country need to be resolved besides coping with other challenges.

Addressing the 3rd Afkar-e-Taza (Thinkfest) ceremony at Alhamra, he said people had high expectations and there was a lot of work which needed to be done.

He said it was good that events like “Thinkfest” held which discuss foreign policy, democracy, economy and others matters, but it was very much necessary that such events do take place in areas like Dera Ghazi Khan.

The Minister said, we also have challenges in education sector like 20 million children were out of school, different form of education and all such issues need to be resolved. He said, education provides a frame of reference for looking at world and we have to look how different nation we are creating.

The Federal Minister said that it was injustice that one segment of society get successful and other not and added that National Curriculum Council (NCC) had been created. He said graduates need to be mobilized to redress the issue of illiteracy, adding that confining quality education to certain people would never help any nation to excel.

Dr Yaqoob, Zaheer Sarwar, Najam Sethi and other also spoke on the occasion. Later, the Minister chaired the meeting of Governing Body of Iqbal Academy Pakistan at Aiwan-e-Iqbal. Different matters related to the Academy came under discussion. It was decided in the meeting that “Iqbal seminar” would be organized on April 21 at Prime Minister secretariat.

The Minister said that there should be Iqbal Chair in Iran, adding that all possible support would be provided to the initiatives that would be taken for the promotion of Iqbal’s message. Appointment of the Director of Iqbal Academy also came under discussion in the meeting. Director Iqbal Academy Pakistan Muhammad Bakhsh Sangi, Secretary Engineer Aamir Hasan and others attended the meeting.—APP

