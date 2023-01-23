Confidence, self-confidence: A way to move forward | By Dr Rajkumar Singh

Confidence, self-confidence: A way to move forward

CONFIDENCE is often used to describe an individual’s belief in their abilities, skills and characteristics.

This can include things like confidence in one’s intelligence, confidence in one’s ability to perform a specific task, or confidence in one’s appearance.

High levels of confidence are generally considered to be beneficial, as they can lead to greater motivation and persistence in the face of challenges, as well as better performance in a variety of situations.

Low levels of confidence, on the other hand, can lead to feelings of self-doubt, which can make it difficult for an individual to act and can lead to a lack of motivation.

Confidence can also be associated with certain behavioural and cognitive traits such as optimism and self-esteem.

Someone with high self-esteem typically have a positive sense of self-worth and feel good about themselves overall.

They tend to see themselves as capable and effective, they also tend to have a positive outlook on life, and tend to bounce back quickly from adversity.

Apart from this people with low self-esteem tend to see themselves as less capable and effective, they may also have a negative outlook on life and tend to be more affected by negative events.

From clinical points of view, lack of confidence can be signs of certain mental health conditions such as depression and anxiety, so it is a trait that can be considered when assessing someone’s mental well-being.

However, according to statistics and research, confidence is often used to describe the level of certainty that a statistical analysis or estimate is correct.

Specifically, a confidence interval is a range of values, derived from a sample of data that is used to estimate an unknown population parameter.

Impacts on personality and treatment: People having enough confidence in them are likely to be more resilient and persistent in the face of adversity, and they are more likely to take risks and try new things.

These individuals tend to be proactive in setting and achieving goals and tend to have an optimistic outlook on life which can affect their overall well-being.

On the other hand, individuals who have low levels of confidence tend to be more unsure of themselves and their abilities.

They may approach challenges and opportunities with a negative attitude, and they may be more likely to doubt themselves and their abilities.

This can make it harder for them to take risks or try new things, which can limit their opportunities and make it more difficult to achieve their goals.

They tend to have a more pessimistic outlook on life and may be more affected by negative events.

Confidence is not a fixed trait, it can change over time and be affected by different factors such as personal experiences, feedback, social support and mental health conditions.

Therefore, it is important for individuals to work on building and maintaining confidence as it can have a big impact on their overall well-being and the ability to achieve their goals.

Confidence is an important and valuable trait for several reasons.a. Improved performance: Confidence in one’s abilities that can lead to better performance in a variety of tasks, from academics and athletics, to work and personal projects.

When people feel confident, they tend to be more motivated, focused, and resilient, which can help them to succeed in their endeavours.

Increased resilience: b.Confidence can also help individuals to bounce back from setbacks and recover from adversity.

When people feel confident, they tend to be less affected by negative events and more able to cope with challenges.

Positive attitude: Confidence is often associated with a positive attitude, which can be beneficial in many areas of life.

Positive thinking can lead to better decision-making, greater creativity, and improved relationships with others.

Mental well-being: Confidence is linked to mental well-being, it can have a positive impact on mood, self-esteem and overall well-being.

d.Improved relationships: Confidence can also lead to better relationships with others. People who feel confident in themselves tend to be more likable, assertive and able to effectively communicate and negotiate.

It’s worth noting that confidence, like many other traits, is not fixed and can change depending on the situation and the individual.

Confidence and overconfidence: Confidence and overconfidence are closely related, but they are not the same thing.

Confidence is a belief in one’s abilities, skills, and characteristics.

It is a positive trait that can lead to greater motivation and persistence in the face of challenges, as well as better performance in a variety of situations.

Overconfidence, on the other hand, is excessive belief in one’s abilities, skills, and characteristics.

It is characterised by an inflated sense of self-esteem, that can lead an individual to overestimate their abilities and underestimate the challenges they may face.

This can lead them to engage in risks-taking behaviours that are not warranted by their abilities or by the situation, as well as to ignore or overlook important information.

Overconfidence can lead to poor decision-making and negative outcomes. For example, an overconfident individual might overestimate their ability to complete a project on time and under budget, leading to project failure.

Or in a social or professional setting, an overconfident individual may come across as arrogant, which can lead to poor relationships with others.

It’s important to note that while confidence can be beneficial, overconfidence can be detrimental and therefore it’s important to strike a balance between the two.

This can be achieved through gaining accurate self-awareness, and being open to feedback and learning.

It’s also important to be aware of situations where overconfidence is more likely to occur, and take steps to counteract the negative effects of overconfidence.

Confidence and motivation: Confidence and motivation are closely related, as they often influence one another.

Confidence in one’s abilities and skills can lead to increased motivation to take on new challenges and opportunities.

When people feel confident, they tend to be more optimistic and self-assured, which can lead to greater willingness to take risks and try new things.

This can also increase their resilience and persistence in the face of obstacles and setbacks.

On the other hand, when people feel motivated, they tend to be more engaged, focused and energised, which in turn can increase their confidence.

When people feel motivated, they are more likely to believe in their abilities and feel good about themselves.

They tend to approach tasks with a positive attitude, which can help them to achieve their goals more easily.

Additionally, the achievement of a goal can increase confidence, as well as motivation to set and achieve more goals.

Therefore, motivation and confidence can have a positive feedback loop, where one can lead to the other and vice versa.

Therefore, developing both motivation and confidence can be beneficial to overall well-being and personal growth.

Strategies that can be used to increase motivation and confidence include goal-setting, self-reflection, seeking feedback, learning from mistakes, and seeking professional help.

— The writer is Professor and Head, Department of Political Science, B N Mandal University, Madhepura, Bihar, India.