Confidence in Parliament eroded

Our’s is a parliamentary democracy but it lacks the representative characteristics of the system. People’s aspirations must be fulfilled. National interest should always be given due importance. An intense debate has been going on over the democratic system and its political stability. Our leaders make tall claims to make the country an Asian Tiger. The government hopes to top the list of 20 best economies of the world. Imminent threat to the stability of our economy exists. Parliament, which is the legislative branch of the Parliamentary democracy, has miserably failed to perform and resolve the crises faced by nation. It seems that we are living in the dark ages. We do not have awareness about the Parliamentary system. Although it is considered a preferred system by our political parties, yet they have not done the ground work to strengthen the system. We all must work towards stabilising and strengthening the economy to achieve our goals. Parliamentarians need to show character and firmly stand by the people and resolve their issues.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

