Confidence of people vital for successful policing: IGP

Community and service oriented policing is the only way to win public confidence and conciliatory committees would be made more effective to bridge gap between police and people.

It was stated by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Sultan Azam Temuri while addressing the members of Neighborhood Watch Committees, Conciliatory Committees and Human Rights Officers at Sabzi Mandi Police Station here on Wednesday.

SDPO, Saddar Ghulam Muhammad Baqir, SHO Golra Police Station Abdul Razzaq and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The IGP said that community policing had three parts as interaction was made in the first phase and community members told the issues during the second phase and solution of these problems were made collectively during the last stage.

In neighborhood watch committees, he said students, doctors, house wives and notables had been included.

He said Islamabad police was very much committed to serve the people and enhance liaison with community through inculcating various friendly measures in order to win public support.—APP

