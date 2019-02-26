Conference to be held on sign language : Qasim

Staff Reporter

Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said that there is a need to develop a universal sign language to enable deaf people to communicate properly and for the purpose a conference on the issue will be held soon under Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Sindh in which all stakeholders will be invited as well.

This he said while presiding over a meeting with a delegation of Pakistan Association for Deaf here in his office on Tuesday. On this occasion Deputy Secretary DEPD Shahzaib Shaikh, chairperson PAD Asif Aman Farooq, Interpreter Fazla Shamim and others were also present.

Special Assistant to CM Sindh Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar assured the members of the delegation that the work on issuance of driving license to the deaf was in progress and in this regard a summary had been sent to Chief Minister Sindh and political leadership was also interested in this regard.

He said that there should be a universal sign language to avoid any misinterpretation. It was suggested in the meeting that certain examples of issuance of driving license to the deaf in other countries would be given to the Home Department and Traffic Police department so that it would be easy for them to issue driving license to the deaf. Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar was of the opinion that there should be no discrimination between special persons and general people.

He added, ‘ For issuance of driving license to the deaf, traffic rules are supposed to be modified and the quarters concerned are working on them ‘ . The members of the delegation suggested to form a sign language board or authority to resolve issues regarding compilation of sign language dictionary.

The Pakistan Association of Deaf assured the Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar that they would provide training to the teachers and the students on sign language in order to enable to express themselves easily and a conference on the issue would definitely solve many problems and would bring such people closer to work together.

Share on: WhatsApp