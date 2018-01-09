Conference on Robotic Urological Surgery begins at SIUT

Staff Reporter

A three-day international conference on “Robotic Surgery in the field of Urology” began at SIUT (Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation) here today. Some eminent surgeons from UK and Netherlands along with a team of SIUT urologists are taking part in live operating sessions transmitted through a real-time video link at the conference. A number of lectures and discussions were held at SIUT and live surgery at new OR complex Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital.

Inaugurating the conference Professor Adib Rizvi Director SIUT highlighted the merits of minimally invasive surgery and robotic surgery and declared it as “leading-edge technology” which has opened new avenues of providing relief and comfort to surgical patients. He pointed that SIUT is always totally committed to acquire and introduce new technologies for the well-being of patients. He said SIUT has come a long way in this regard.

According to medical experts who discussed various aspects of robotic surgery, is less painful with less blood loss, limited risk of infection, shorter stay in the hospital, quick recovery time and above all better clinical outcome in many ca-

ses.

So far some 200 surgical cases have been performed through robotic surgery by SIUT and Civil Hospital team during past six months including cases of urological disorders were performed at

SIUT.

The visiting surgeons who are taking part in the conference included Professor Muhammad Shamim Khan from Kings College London, Professor Matin Sheriff from Medway Maritime Hospital Kent, Dr Faiz Mumtaz from Royal Free Hospital London, Dr Tariq Tasaddaq from Bedford Hospital, Dr Axel Bexter from Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam. Dr Asad Shahzad and Dr Rehan Mohsin were faculties from SIUT.

The conference was divided into various sessions comprising of workshops, live robotic surgeries, panel discussions and training sessions.

The Sindh Secretary Health also witnessed the live surgery session on the opening day of the conference.