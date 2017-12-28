Conference resolves to take aviation sector to new heights

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

The first ever aviation conference organized by Shaheen Air International (SAI), Wednesday, expressed strong resolve to take the aviation sector to new heights. The conference also demonstrated determination to regain the lost glory of the sector.

Speaking at the conference, Chairman Shaheen Air Kashif Sehbai said that due to various reasons, aviation sector had taken a hit tantamount to closure of operations of several international airlines in Pakistan in the last 10 years and Pakistani based airlines didn’t get the chance to expand their operations much outside the country.

“We are here today to discuss the opportunities the lie in front of us, how we can capitalize on them for the betterment of our industry and take it to new heights.

It is high time that we move from terrorism to tourism and use what nature has bestowed upon us in benefit of our country to attract tourists which is not only good in terms of business but will also help in building a positive global image of Pakistan” he added.

Shaheen Air being the largest private and second national carrier of Pakistan has continuously been working for the betterment of aviation industry in Pakistan. The airline has been increasing it routes both domestically and internationally by bringing in new investment and adding new aircraft to its fleet.

Kashif Sehbai, chairman, SAI also requested representatives of the CAA to support the airline by giving them permissions to fly on more routes which would not only expand the airline’s operations but would also provide more flying options to its customers.

Representatives from Pakistan Army, Navy and Air Force committed on improving the security situation in the country for the betterment of aviation industry which will further stabilize the economy.

Representatives from CAA, Shaheen Air and airline partners assured of keeping their differences aside and work together for a better future of the aviation sector in Pakistan.