Conference on teaching, learning begins at IUB

Our Correspondent

Bahawalpur

The second edition of International Conference on Teaching and Learning began at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur here on Thursday. According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad, as many as 150 delegates including scholars from Indonesia, Malaysia, Turkey, Belarus and from various universities of Pakistan are participating in the two-day event. The conference aims to provide a multinational platform to discuss the latest trends in education.

Engr. Prof. Dr. Aamir Ijaz, Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University was the chief guest of the inaugural session. He said that we need to adopt the modern teaching methods and promote excellence in research to compete at international level. For this purpose, the education sector demands top priority in the allocation of the fund as education is the only way to progress and prosperity. He said that the Islamia University is the leading institute of higher education promoting education in the region.

He welcomed the delegates in the city and hoped that this conference will provide an opportunity to discuss innovative ways of promoting teaching and research.

He thanked the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan for cooperation in organizing the event. Prof. Dr. Akhtar Ali Dean Faculty of Education and Dr. Abid Shahzad, Conference Convener also spoke on this occasion.

They were of the view that participation of policymakers and stakeholders who bring creative, innovative and rigorous teaching-learning practices benefits students.

