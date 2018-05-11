Conference on role of universities in enhancing Muslim unity

Staff Reporter

International Islamic University Islamabad organized a two-day international conference on “ the role of Islamic universities in inculcation and promulgation of Aqidha and its impact at the unity of Muslim Ummah”.

The conference was attended by Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Nawaf Saeed Al-Malki, IIUI President, Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh, experts of the topic, academicians, diplomats, heads of international organizations, media representatives and researchers.The conference is arranged by Faculty of Usuluddin of the university.

The ambassador of KSA said on the occasion that role of the international Islamic universities was vital in Muslim world. He said that KSA was keen to disseminate Islam’s true message of peace and the kingdom will be among leading ranks to cooperate with universities of Muslim world. Dr. Al-Draiweesh said in his speech that IIUI was omen of Muslim unity as it represents almost all the Muslim Countries of the world through students and faculty members.