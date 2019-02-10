Punjab University Department of Public Health, Institute of Social and Cultural Studies is organizing first national conference on public health on March 08, 2019. The theme of the conference is “Our Health Our Future: Addressing Challenges and Seeking Solutions” in which researchers from various academic and research institutes of the country.

In a press statement, conference chair Prof. Dr Rubeena Zakar said that it was the time for policy makers and every common man to focus on adopting healthy life style instead of spending time and money only on curing diseases.

She said that it would help avoid diseases and reduce problems of the people suffering from various health issues. She said that Pakistan was experiencing high burden of both communicable and non-communicable diseases and adopting preventive measures was key to achieve Sustainable Development Goals with respect to health sector. She said that the conference would be a good opportunity for developing an appropriate strategy to achieve required targets, launch awareness campaigns.—INP

