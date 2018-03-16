Conference on ‘Promoting Tolerance & Well-being’ kicked off at FJWU

Rawalpindi

The Department of Behavioral Sciences, Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) has organized a three-day national conference on “ Promoting Tolerance and Well-being Emerging Trends” Challenges and Solutions.

The founder Vice Chancellor, FJWU was the chief guest at the opening ceremony of the conference while Prof. Dr. Iftikhar N. Hassan was guest of honor on the occasion. Prof. Dr. Najma Najam addressing the participants said that the parents should come forward to play a role to bring positive change in the society as the desired result in this regard could not be brought by the educational institutions alone. The parents, teachers and faculty members of colleges and universities should promote tolerance and well-being among the students, she added.

The changing societies are becoming more interactive and mutually dependent due to globalization, hence people to people contacts and relations have gained primacy making it imperative upon all to coexist peacefully and cooperatively. Therefore, it is the need of the hour to promote tolerance among individuals through different modes. For this purpose, understanding contemporary thoughts about prejudice and fundamentalism is essential to find ways to inculcate tolerance using teaching and public education as a medium to bring about effective change among youth, she added.

The VC, FJWU Dr. Samina Amin Qadir commended the role of Prof. Dr. Najma Najam as VC FJWU for promotion of female education particularly higher in the country. She said that the conference will provide a platform to the professionals, psychologists, scholars, social activists, students, faculty members and other participants to work jointly and make concerted efforts to bring a positive change in the educational system of the country to promote tolerance in the society. The conference will provide an exposure to broad perspectives and learning opportunities for the participants, she added.—APP