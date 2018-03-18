Conference on ‘Promoting Tolerance & Well-being’ at FJWU

Rawalpindi

Three-day first National Conference, on Promoting Tolerance and Well-being; Emerging Trends, Challenges and Solutions organized by Department of Behavioral Sciences, Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) concluded here on Saturday. The Vice Chancellor, FJWU. Dr. Samina Amin Qadir was chief guest while former Director, Institute of applied Psychology, University of Punjab, Lahore, Prof. Dr. Rukhsana Kausar was guest of honor at the concluding session.

Addressing the participants they said that though, the role of schools, colleges and universities were crucial for promoting tolerance among students, staff, faculty members and others but, the parents and civil society members should also come forward and play a role for promotion of tolerance and well-being.—APP