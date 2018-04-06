Conference on Pragmatics of Islamic Finance held

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Centre for Excellence in Islamic Finance, Institute of Management Sciences (CEIF IMSciences) Peshawar and Riphah Centre for Islamic Business arranged a national case studies conference on the Pragmatics of Islamic Finance.

The conference is part of the CEIF IMSciences overall efforts to develop and publish case studies for advancing the Islamic finance discipline and practice. CEIF IMSciences has been publishing cases studies global books with the world renown publishers including Kogan Page, Palgrave Macmillan, and Edward Elgar.

CEIF IMSciences is using cases in training Pakistani and Malaysian bankers and academics in advancing the Islamic finance practice and discipline.

The cases presented in the conference are expected to be further developed in collaboration with Riphah Centre for Islamic Business and Management, and International Shariah Research Academy Malaysia, that the Islamic finance research wing of Malaysian Central Bank, to be published and make the cases available to public.

Dr. Muhammad Mohsin Khan, said that case studies based teaching method is establishing and IMSciences is broadening its capacity in it. Dr Karim Ullah, Head of CEIF, IMSciences said that the case studies project of CEIF IMSciences has a remarkable impact on the discipline and practice as it made CEIF able to effectively train students, faculty, and bankers both inland and abroad.