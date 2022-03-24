Conference on peace building held

Dr. Farkhunda Zia Director General Shariah Academy International Islamic University Islamabad has stated that voice of any nation can be heard in a dignified manner at every forum on the basis of stable trade and better economy of the country. Therefore, it is time for us as a nation to focus on these important factors.

Dr. Farkhunda Zia expressed these views while addressing a conference at Khushal Khan Khattak University Kirk on Thursday on the occasion of Message of Pakistan Conference on Promotion of Peace and National Unity.

The conference was organized by Khushal Khan Khattak University Kirk. Dr. said that the nations of the world which depend on others are in a very bad condition. This new generation must set the right goals for its bright future.

Vice Chancellor Khushal Khan Khattak University Kirk Prof. Dr. Johar Ali in his address said that it is time to expand the intellectual capacity of the new generation and make them aware of the aims and objectives of the message of Pakistan and its need and importance.—PR